l will execute to the fullest the charge of making Accra work - Regional Minister

Politics of Saturday, 27 March 2021

Source: GNA

Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, has outlined some strategies to guide his efforts to make ‘Accra Work.’



The strategies include dealing with security, issues of Chieftaincy, sanitation, and water, indiscipline on the road by both drivers and traders, abuse of the sirens, and education.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged the Minister with the responsibility of making ‘Accra work.’



Mr Quartey, speaking at a maiden press soiree of the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), said “This is a charge I promise to keep and execute to the fullest but I cannot do this alone considering the nature of the task.”



He said on his assumption to Office as Regional Minister, he decided to engage stakeholders in the Region, including the Media to share in the vision "Let's make Accra work".



The Minister said on April 9, 2021, he would launch the "operation clean your frontage" campaign, where every institution or Corporate Body in the Region, would be required to use an hour to clean their environment before work begins.



He assured the media that his Office would ensure that recorded cases of COVID-19 in the Region were reduced to the barest minimum.



“I will also like to use this opportunity to encourage all to get vaccinated,” he said.



He said the Medical Experts had advised that even with the vaccine, “we should continue to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols to avoid further spread, including wearing of nose masks, hand washing with soap under running water, and social distancing.



Mr Quartey said to curb the traffic situation in the Region, he had started embarking on an exercise to principal streets noted for traffic congestions, including Madina Zongo Junction and Circle, to observe and monitor the traffic and indiscipline of drivers, pedestrians, and hawkers on roads in the mornings.



The Minister said he had accordingly engaged Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in Greater Accra, met with the Regional Police Command, including the Director-General Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate to form task forces, and had also tasked the Department of Urban Roads to barricade unauthorized zebra-crossings to manage the situation.



He said to successfully discharge the responsibility outlined in his vision, he would need everybody, especially the Media to come on board and help reach out to all persons.