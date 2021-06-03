Decongestion exercise hits Abossey-Okai

General News of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A team of Police and Military personnel and members of the Ablekuma South Metro Thursday morning stormed Abossey-Okai in Accra to demolish several unauthorized structures.



The exercise at Abossey-Okai, a popular hub for Spare parts is part of measures to decongest the city.



Hundreds of illegal shops and structures erected along the road were pulled down by the team. The exercise at Abossey-Okai comes after similar ones at the Central Business District of Accra.



The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey last month led a team of over 600 security officers to demolish illegal structures in Accra as part of his plans to decongest the city.



The exercise dubbed ‘Make Accra Clean’ was carried out by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), and other security officers from the military and the Police service.



Traders in various items, from food to jeweler, who had occupied the pavements in parts of Accra were all moved.