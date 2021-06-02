Ho is the cleanest city in Ghana - Salaga MP

General News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Salaga, Ibrahimah Mohammed Zuwera, has hailed the capital of Volta Region, Ho, as the cleanest city in Ghana at the moment.



According to her, the sanitary condition in Ho is the best she has ever seen in Ghana, unlike the constituency she oversees where the first thing that greets any individual is plastic waste.



“Let me use this opportunity to commend the people of Ho in the Volta Region. When I was there the last time, I made a private comment that Ho is the cleanest city I [have] seen so far in this country,” Ibrahimah Mohammed Zuwera stated.



Making her remarks on the floor of parliament, the Salaga MP noted that the situation in her constituency is not different from other cities across the country where there is filth all over.



She revealed that the worsening state of the environment is a result of human activities that have refused to take responsibility in ensuring the proper disposal of waste.



“In a country where there are human beings, the first thing that welcomes you is plastic. The plastic didn’t find itself over there, human beings used it and found itself over there,” the MP said.



Ibrahimah Mohammed Zuwera requested a team from the Environment Ministry be tasked to find out how the Volta region has succeeded in keeping their city clean.



“Mr. Speaker I don’t know how they’ve done it but I would encourage the Minister of Environment and his team to find out from Ho and Greater Volta Region how they are managing to keep their environment clean so that whatever effort they are putting into it we can seek to replicate it in other parts of the country.”



