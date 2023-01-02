Zanetor evokes JJ’s spirit with ‘boom speech’ at 31st December anniversary

General News of Monday, 2 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings, daughter of late president JJ Rawlings delivered an impassioned speech at the just-ended commemoration of the 31st December revolution in Accra.



The medical doctor and Member of Parliament’s presentation addressed the National Democratic Congress in part and called out the ruling New Patriotic Party government on issues of corruption.



She rallied NDC members to reset their value systems and go back to collect the traits of integrity and accountability which are some of the foundation block of the party her father and other comrades built.



She said only loyal and committed supporters could guarantee the NDC electoral success by way of protecting its ultimate interest at the polls.



“We must have loyal supporters, committed comrades who cannot be bribed and who cannot be bought because when the time comes, those are the people who you need to protect your ballot boxes, the people you’ll need to protect your pink sheets.



“Because in this current dispensation, when you find that you are not satisfied with the outcome of an election, when you go to court, you must provide evidence of the wrongdoing and that evidence lies in your pink sheets and in your ability to gather evidence.



“And only people with commitment, loyalty, integrity, the highest level of integrity can preserve the truth no matter what,” he stressed in a speech that some people said evoked the spirit of her father who had addressed close to 40 such gatherings before his death in 2020.



She implored NDC members to remember the role comrades played and the foundation they laid and took on the NPP government’ recklessness in the issue of resource management.



“This government today that has decided to take advantage of everything that was bequeath to the people of Ghana,” he said adding that resources of this country were being taken over by people in their personal capacities.



“Leadership is about service and sacrifice and reflecting the values that comrades, we must not pay lip service to principles that don’t mean anything to us,” she added.



The 2022 edition of the anniversary of the 31st December revolution was the 41st in the series. It marked the day on which Rawlings staged his second successive coup to depose the Hilla Limann government and constitute the Provisional National Defense Council, PNDC, government.



