June 4th: Rawlings’ values remain very relevant and timeless - Donald Agumenu

General News of Saturday, 5 June 2021

A special aide to former Ghana president, FLT. Jerry John Rawlings has revealed that the values of his late boss are something that would continue to remain relevant and timeless.



On the day to mark the June 4th Revolution in Ghana in 1979, Dr. Donald Agumenu noted that the values and principles Rawlings’ stood for should never be compromised.



The June 4th Revolution arose out of a combination of corruption, bad governance, frustration among the general public, and lack of discipline and frustrations within the Ghanaian army.



Each year an event is held in observing that day, however, following the demise of the late Ghana President several people have been sharing their thoughts about the JJ Rawlings and the latest to share his thoughts is someone who worked closely with him till his death.



Describing his former boss, Donald Agumenu said, “the values you stood for, remain very relevant and timeless in our sociopolitical governance just as your place in history.”



He added, “May we not deviate from that force of conviction towards nationalistic endeavors and human dignity?”



Other people who have added their voice to the June 4th observation are former president, John Dramani Mahama and Zenator Rawlings, daughter of the late president.







