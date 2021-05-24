Atta-Mills Institute to honour Rawlings on June 4 - Koku Anyidoho

General News of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Atta-Mills institute will, on June 4, honor the memory of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings for his contributions to Ghana’s democracy.



The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Institute, Koku Anyidoho, said late Rawlings contributed a lot to Ghana’s democracy and stability.



He disclosed on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the Institute will hold an event in memory of the late Rawlings.



Mr. Anyidoho said the event may be organised in Accra.



He explained that Mr. Rawlings was someone who supported the late Atta-Mills.



He said but for Rawlings’ personal decision to invite the late Mills into front line politics, there was no way he would have become President.



He recounted how Cadman Mills in his tribute to Rawlings alluded to the fact that the legacy of the late Mills cannot be written without mentioning the late JJ Rawlings.



He said Mr. Rawlings stood for accountability, transparency and probity.



About the AMI



The Institute is set up as a non-governmental and non-profit, Policy Brainbox with a social-democratic orientation. With a mindset transformational approach to shaping and driving the discourse of nation-building, we are focused on creating a centre of, research, learning, and information dissemination anchored to the ideas/ideals that defined the human existence of John Evans Atta-Mills, Vice President and President of the Republic of Ghana, between 1996-2000 and 2009-2012, respectively.



As the first and only Fulbright Scholar to have become President of any Nation; John Evans Atta Mills was an accomplished, academic, educationist, scholar, teacher, sports enthusiast, sportsman, sports administrator, statesman, politician, and, public servant.



The Institute engages in a series of, workshops, seminars, roundtable discussions, as a way of giving greater relevance to the transformational role that John Evans Atta-Mills played in his various spheres of endeavour in service to his country and also on the international circuit.