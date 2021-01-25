Politics of Monday, 25 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Zanetor Rawlings explains why Rawlings’s family didn’t live with him at the castle

play videoThe family of the late Jerry John Rawlings

Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings (NDC- Klottey Korley MP) has explained that her parents decided that their family should not live in the Christiansborg Castle with their late father, Jerry John Rawlings when he was the Head of State and President of Ghana.



According to Dr Zanetor, this was a collective decision between their late father and mother due to the then political instability in Ghana because they did not want the children to feel the threat on their father’s life.



"There was a threat to his life at some point and he didn’t want us to be a part of that, so he felt that if we lived in a separate location it kind of decreased the risk,” she said. “He also didn’t want us to grow up with airs of superiority by virtue of living in the Castle. It was just to give us a life as normal as possible.”



That decision, Dr Zanetor Rawlings further explained at the round table discussion at the vigil held in honour of Jerry John Rawlings at the Air Force Officers’ Mess in Accra, gave them limited contact with their dad.



“We didn’t see him as often, but when we did there was always something he wanted to impact; so much knowledge; teaching me and my siblings how to drive before our feet could even touch the gas pedal, teaching us how to drive the model plane, and to ride our bicycles. He was purpose-driven and every encounter with him needed to have some kind of meaning and outcome. He helped us develop a real love for nature,” Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings said.



The vigil at the Air Force Officers Mess was attended by the family of the late president, government officials, members of parliament, members of various political parties as well as people from all walks of life.



Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings (Rtd.) passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness.



He left behind his wife the former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, and four children.



