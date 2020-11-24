General News of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Zanetor Rawlings describes 2020 as the 'curveball’

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings dancing with her father

Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle constituency and first daughter of the late Jerry John Rawlings, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings has described the year 2020 as the actual "curveball."



According to her, she had wondered how many disruptive events the world would experience this year until she finally realized the year itself was the actual disruption.



In a Twitter post sighted by GhanaWeb, the Member of Parliament who recently lost her father wrote; “as 2020 progressed, I kept wondering how many curveballs would be thrown at us. I just realised that 2020 is the curveball!”



Shortly after her post, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings also gave Ghanaians a glimpse of the kind of relationship she shared with her late father.



She posted a photo which showed her dancing with the former president.



The two posts of the Member of Parliament did not go unnoticed as some of her followers used the opportunity to commiserate with her.



Former President Jerry John Rawlings ruled the country from 1981 to 2001. Amongst other things, he founded the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Rawlings died at age 73 on Thursday, November 12, 2020, after reportedly battling an undisclosed ailment.



Below is Zanetor's full post;





As 2020 progressed, I kept wondering how many curveballs would be thrown at us. I just realised that 2020 is the curveball! — Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings (@zanetorofficial) November 24, 2020

