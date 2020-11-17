General News of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

You won’t find scandals like Agyapa, Airbus under Rawlings – Obed Asamoah

Dr. Obed Asamoah, Former Attorney General and Minister of Justice

Former Attorney General and Minister of Justice under late Jerry John Rawlings administration, Dr. Obed Asamoah says the controversial Agyapa deal and Airbus saga would not have happened during the regime of his late former boss Jerry John Rawlings



According to him, former President Rawlings was resolute on matters of corruption and did not tolerate corruption in any shape or form.



Responding to questions by an Accra-based radio station on allegations of corruption during President Rawlings era, monitored by MyNewsGh.com the former Attorney General said “there were some allegations about corruption but not what you can find now. I mean you wouldn’t have found Agyapa under Rawlings or Airbus under JJ, it wouldn’t happen. The Quality Grain saga, there were some allegations about corruption but it wasn’t proved.”



He furthered said “I believe that with regard to the political class, there is an error of judgment. I mean that woman who came in and the whole state was dealing with her. I think people had good intentions but I think they used the wrong actors to achieve their aim”



On the way forward for the Agyapa deal, he said the deal should be abrogated.



“It should be abrogated and thrown out. Really, this is one of the most obscene acts. The process, the people who were put on the board, the incentives that were given to people for the roles they played and then the whole idea of economic incentives.”



“After all, you are going to get about 120 million dollars yearly from minerals. And people were going to be better off in several years”, he emphasized.





