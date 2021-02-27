General News of Saturday, 27 February 2021

Source: My News GH

You reject polygamy, we also reject gayism, lesbianism – Ras Mubarak blasts European Union

Former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu Ras Mubarak

Former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu Ras Mubarak has urged the government to immediately expel diplomats actively campaigning for LGBTQ in the country as Ghana cannot force its will on them, we don’t expect them to do same to us.



According to the activist NDC ex-MP who is also a polygamist, European laws on polygamy are not different from Ghana’s laws on homosexuality and ought to be respected without one side forcing the other to accept it.



“Since Ghanaians can’t tell Europeans to stop persecuting polygamists, Europeans have no business telling us what we must accept In our society and what we shouldn’t.” he wrote.



He called on government to check media houses that promote LGBTQ content directly and indirectly as it is tantamount to showing people how to commit a crime.



“There has to be a legislation that reprimands media houses which air pro-LGBTQI views and content. Would these media houses give cybercriminals or drunk drivers to use their platform to encourage others to commit cybercrime or drink and drive?” he asked.



On Foreign diplomats involvement, he said “it is unacceptable for some diplomats to decide to disrespect their host nation and take part in a meeting with a bunch of people who’s activities are illegal under Ghanaian laws.



He added: “I hope, I really do hope that government would have the courage to declare these diplomats persona non grata. Parliament must rise to the occasion and legislate, to curb the brazen airing of views of LGBTQI. It must strength existing legislation.”



