General News of Friday, 5 March 2021

Source: My News GH

You’re no more leader of the NDC – Koku Anyidoho boldly tells Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Following the Supreme Court’s dismissal of the election petition filed by former President John Mahama, a former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho has stated that it is former President John Mahama should remove himself from the scene as Ofosu Ampofo assumes leadership of the party per the constitution of the NDC.



Earlier, Mr. Anyidoho said John Mahama is the one fighting his battles and not the National Democratic Congress (NDC), adding that it must be made clear that it is not the NDC that is in court but former President John Mahama.



According to Koku Anyidoho, Mr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo is now leader of the NDC and not John Mahama. Koku believes Ofosu Ampofo must quickly stamp his authority on the party and bring order.



“As things stand now, & per the constitution of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, National Chairman, is also the current Leader of the Party till a new Flagbearer emerges. Ofosu-Ampofo has the full backing of the NDC and must stamp his AUTHORITY & clamp down on gross indiscipline.” he wrote.



In a series of tweets earlier yesterday, Mr Anyidoho who has lost his membership stressed that Mr Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the President of the country and not Mr John Mahama.



His comments came immediately after the Supreme Court unanimously dismissed the petition with the explanation that the petitioner( John Mahama) had failed to prove that none of the candidates won the election on the basis of which the Court would have called for a rerun.



It is unclear why Mr Anyidoho insists that the NDC must let Mr Mahama fight his battles alone since he was the flagbearer of the NDC and his victory or defeat affects the NDC directly.



Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo’s legal term has welcomed the verdict, praising the Court for a thorough job done.



