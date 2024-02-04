EC's Proposal: I don't see the relevance of voting in November - Kwesi Pratt

Politics of Sunday, 4 February 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., has rubbished the proposal for Ghana's election date to be changed from December 7.



The Seventh Day Adventist Church has impressed upon the Electoral Commission (EC) to reschedule the December 7 polls to a Tuesday in the month of November.



They argue that the December 7 date, which falls on Saturday this year, will interrupt their Sabbath day, which they hold sacred.



Most of the political parties have supported the petition for the election date change, but the largest opposition, the National Democratic Congress, has asked the EC to effect the change in the year 2028.



Touching on the topic on the "Kokrokoo" panel discussion programme on Peace FM, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. stated emphatically that, since 1992, the transition of power with the current date has been without any issues; therefore, he sees no relevance in shifting the date.



"I don't see the relevance of this reform to voting in November, which the parties have admitted should come into force in 2024," he said.



