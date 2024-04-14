You are here: HomeNews2024 04 14Article 1925924

Politics of Sunday, 14 April 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

Delay in announcing running mate shows a lack of preparedness - Kwesi Pratt to Bawumia

Kwesi Pratt, the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper play videoKwesi Pratt, the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper

Kwesi Pratt, the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, seems unimpressed with Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's delay in announcing his running mate.

According to him, "It's a waste of time and an indication of lack of preparedness having to now think of who to become your running mate when you had already planned long ago to be a presidential candidate.

"Any leader who will do that is an indication of a lack of preparedness whether Mahama or Bawumia"


He said this while contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo'.