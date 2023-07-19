You don't need Minority to form a quorum to start sitting - Ato Forson to majority

General News of Wednesday, 19 July 2023

The Minority leader, Cassiel Ato Forson, has said the majority side of parliament does not need the minority to form a quorum to commence business in the house.



This comes after the majority slammed the minority for boycotting parliament for the fourth time to follow their colleague, James Gyakye Quayson to his ongoing trial in court.



Addressing the media, the minority leader indicated that the NPP side does not need a minority as they already form a quorum as their total number is more than 92, which is the required number of parliamentarians needed to start business.



“For the record that the NPP has 137 elected members of parliament plus one independent candidate. This means that they don’t need the NDC to form a quorum and to start a business.



“The constitution in Article 102 is clear you cannot the sitting of parliament unless you have 1/3 and 1/3 of 275 is 91.6 and since we don’t have a point 6 human being is 92. So, therefore until you have 92 members of parliament, you cannot even pray. In fact, the prayers we held today must be deleted, it is unconstitutional. You can’t adopt the vote and proceedings,” he said.



The minority leader, Ato Forson again added that when it comes to cooperation between the NDC and the NPP, the minority is not prepared to engage in government business in the house while the NPP parliamentarians remained absent.



According to him, NPP should withdraw from the field and actively engage in parliamentary business instead of campaigning.



“So clearly our position is simple. The NPP should not expect the NDC to do government business for them while they sit in the comfort of their homes, drop, draw on salaries and then go to constituencies, use government vehicles and fuel and campaign, we won’t do that.



“So, we urge them that in as much as they are persecuting our members, they should withdraw from the field and come and do business here. Since they have escalated the persecution of our colleague, Hon Quayson, they should not expert corporation from us,” he added.



