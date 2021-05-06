You are a patriot- Gabby Otchere Darko to #FixTheCountry convenor

General News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Leading Member of the governing New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has showered praises on Joshua Boye Doe (KalyJay), the originator of the #FixTheCountry hashtag.



KalyJay, a graduate from the Ghana Institute of Journalism some few days ago started a campaign on the microblogging site Twitter dubbed #FixTheCountry.



The single tweet of KalyJay has turned out to be a massive campaign calling for a change in the running of the country as politicians, celebrities, and media personalities have all joined the campaign.



Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko who joined the trend to throw some shots at the opposition National Democratic Congress some few days ago has commended the young man for taking such an initiative to fight for the future of the country.



The Founder of Dankwa Institute in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb congratulated KalyJay by stating that "let’s not be spectators but citizens when it comes to fixing it. We are in it together."



"I congratulate this patriot for touching on a big matter that resonates. It is not his fault if NDC has jumped on it, bolting with it. We have real issues in Ghana. Let’s not be shy about it. Let’s not be spectators but citizens when it comes to fixing it. We are in it together."



