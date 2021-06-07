FixTheCountry convener shocked over high turnout in court

General News of Monday, 7 June 2021

One of the conveners of the #FixTheCountry movement, Adatsi Brown, has disclosed that the group did not expect so many sympathizers to be present at the Accra High Court following the ex-parte injunction secured by the police against their massive demonstration.



Ahead of the court hearing, the group in a statement called on sympathizers to embark on a march to the Criminal Division of the High Court as a sign of solidarity.



But Adatsi Brown, in an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, revealed that they were surprised by the number of people who showed up to show solidarity.



“We were actually served a notice to appear in court because the police want to extend the injunction. So, receiving the letter we decided to walk to court in grand style. So as conveners we decided to meet at TUC to walk from that stretch to the high court. Hence, we made it known to the people because we are representing the people . That morning, we appeared at the TUC and when we got there, we realized that a number of policemen were already there."



We were not expecting the number of people that came. We were expecting only the conveners and some people who wished to come there as people wanted to listen or know what will go on”, he told Samuel Eshun.



The group is making their case as to why the court must allow for the protest to take place despite the reasons advanced by the police, per the May 6 court order.



The anticipated peaceful march became chaotic that the judge presiding over the matter had to put the case on hold to allow the lawyers of the agitating youth to intervene.



The State Attorneys in an interview with an Accra-based radio station said the protestors showed up in a threatening manner causing the police to intervene.