Police will discipline you if you misbehave – ACP Ofori to #FixTheCountry protestors

General News of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: happyghana.com

There was drama in court on Friday, June 4 when convenors of #FixTheCountry clashed with the police in court prior to the hearing of the case in which the police are seeking a restraining order against their demonstration.



In a matter of public order act 1994, the police is seeking restraining prohibition orders against the #FixTheCountry protest.



In court on Friday, the police said they were concerned about the manner in which some of the protesters holding Ghana flags appeared in court.



The court presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey was informed about the incident and she subsequently directed the convenors who are the respondent in the case to come to court individually.



Defending the alleged clash in an interview on the Happy Morning Show with Samuel Eshun on eTV ghana and Happy FM, the Greater Accra Regional Police Operations Commander, ACP Kwasi Ofori said the youth of these days have developed the habit of disrespecting state institutions and orders given by police officers.



“We don’t mass up at court, we don’t show the sign of militancy or demonstration at the court, we have different courts at that place. So it’s wrong for a group of people to go there and destabilize the peaceful environment of the place and the working of the court. So apart from the police taking to court over their move to organize a demonstration, the police have the mandate to protect the court and the police went there to do their work."



"If you show a sign of militancy, no police officer worth the name will permit you to enter to go and disturb proceedings of the court, not even their court but another court. The police were there basically to protect the court building and for the security of the police. It is necessary for the citizens to respect the police, if they give an order you must respect it, the moment you show signs of impunity and you want to break through, know that the police are mandated at all times to make sure that they maintain the security of the place."



"Nowadays we have realized most of the youth don’t respect state institutions but the police will always remain the police at all times to make sure the law will be respected,” ACP Ofori said.



However, on Epa Hoa Daben show on Happy FM, a Member of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) National Communication Team, Saka Salia also said that members of the #FixTheCountry movement deserved the treatment they received from the police in their attempt to get to the Accra High Court.



“The court has a certain number of people it can admit. And at least this group was informed of the number to represent them. If you are genuine, one person can represent you. But they wanted the whole world to know that the police were beating them. But if you deserve to be beaten, you have to be beaten,” he said.



Six of the 14 convenors who appeared in court are Samuel Alex Kudzordzie, Felicity Nelson, Bashiratu Kamal, Agyapong Foster, Darko Benjamin, and Adakye Brownson



The case has been adjourned to Monday, June 14, 2021, for hearing.