Wontumi slams Mahama over claim Assin North results was a verdict on Akufo-Addo's presidency

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, a.k.a Chairman Wontumi, has taken a swipe at former President John Dramani Mahama over his claim that the results of the Assin North by-election is a verdict on Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s presidency.

According to him, Mahama, as a former president, should know that the dynamics of the presidential elections are different from that of parliamentary elections.

Wontumi, who made these remarks in a Kessben TV interview, on Thursday, June 29, 2023, added that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) winning the Assin North by-election is not surprising because they won the seat in 2020.

“The former president is known for making such remarks. NPP also won the Kumawu by-election, just about a month ago. So, what is the former president trying to say?

“… who won the 2020 parliamentary election in Assin North? The NDC. At the Kumawu by-election, the NPP won at places Mahama won in the 2020 election.

“The former president should not be confused about this; we have presidential elections and parliamentary elections. The Assin North election was not a presidential election. So, the former president is just dumb," he said in Twi.

What Mahama said?

The flagbearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress, Mr John Mahama, said; "a big thank you" to the voters in the Assin North constituency of the Central Region, "for supporting James Gyakye Quayson and rejecting the non-performing NPP" in Tuesday's (27 June 2028) by-election.

"Your vote for justice and development is truly inspiring", the former president said, adding: "Let’s keep working together to build the Ghana we all dream of".

About the Assin North election:

According to the Electoral Commission's announcement, James Gyakye Quayson garnered a total of 17,245 votes, representing 57.56% of the total votes cast.

His closest contender, Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), received 12,630 votes, accounting for 42.15% of the votes.

Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG) secured 87 votes, which represented 0.29% of the overall tally.

The by-election in Assin North was held to fill the parliamentary seat left vacant following a legal battle that questioned Quayson's eligibility to hold office due to dual citizenship concerns.

IB/WA