Why do you do this? Watch moment Randy Abbey severely rebuked NPP MP on live TV

General News of Saturday, 1 July 2023

Host of Good Morning Ghana show on Metro TV, Randy Abbey, had cause to chastise Member of Parliament for Assin South, John Ntim Fordjour on the June 29 edition of the programme.



Randy after repeated caution to the MP to desist from interjecting when his fellow panelist was making a submission, spoke in very stern tone to the MP, who he described as his friend.



The host said far from friendship, it was about the viewers of the show who needed to be able to listen to guests on the show without repeated interjections.



Ntim Fordjour, who was on the show with fellow MP, Kofi Adams, repetedly rebutted claims Adams made during a discussion on the aftermath of the Assin North by-election which the National Democratic Congress (NDC) won through James Gyakye Quayson.



“Honourable, why do you do this? John, why do you do this? …the person is speaking, while you were speaking he was quiet. I’ve said it one, two, three, four five.



“And this is not the first time you are doing this on this show, you are my friend, you should stop this. It is not about me, it is about those who are watching. They deserve the right to listen to watch.



“When somebody else is speaking, allow the person to speak,” Randy emphasized even as the MP fought back that he had also been subjected to similar heckling by Kofi Adams.







