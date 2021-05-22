Why change a system that works perfectly? - Sammy Gyamfi on EC's proposal to close polls at 3pm

General News of Saturday, 22 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The EC wants elections to close at 3pm in subsequent elections



• The NDC's Sammy Gyamfi questions this new proposal



• Sammy Gyamfi explains that unless the existing arrangement is broken, there is no need to push the new reform



The Electoral Commission of Ghana is proposing that in subsequent elections in the country, polls should close at 3pm instead of the existing arrangement for 5pm.



But, the National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s National Communications Officer is questioning why such a proposal should even come up on the table.



He wants to know if the existing arrangement where polls, since 1992, have closed at 5pm, is now problematic and needing a review of such nature.



Speaking on Saturday, May 22, 2021, edition of NewsFile on the JoyNews channel, and monitored by GhanaWeb, Sammy Gyamfi quizzes the EC on why this very reform is important to them if indeed it has no cracks in its practice.



"Like the EC Chairperson herself mooted in her speech at the two-day workshop, if a system is not broken, you don't fix it. Reforms are formulated and implemented to address challenges.



"Our position is that currently, the 5pm closure time for polls for elections in this country, poses no problem for our electoral process. Since 1992 till now - except for 2020, polls have always closed at 5pm and that has worked perfectly. So, why change a system that has worked perfectly without any challenges?" he quizzed.