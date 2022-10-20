What Captain Smart said after NIB released him

General News of Thursday, 20 October 2022

The National Investigations Bureau (NIB) released broadcaster Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, late in the evening on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, after his earlier arrest.



A video shared by TV3 showed a tired-looking Captain Smart after he arrived at the premises of the media house from the hands of the NIB, interacting with some staff of Media General, including the Media General, Beatrice Agyemang.



Captain Smart could be heard thanking Beatrice Agyemang for helping with his release.



The General Manager then responded, "Our pleasure."



Captain Smart went on to say that nobody can intimidate him. He indicated that he would continue calling out government offices whose actions continue to make the nation poorer.



"Nobody in this world can stop us. No matter who you are, we will deal with you," he said.



The morning show host on Onua TV was arrested by officials of the National Investigations Bureau (NIB).



Captain Smart is said to have been arrested while on his way home from work on Wednesday evening.



"BNI (now NIB) arrested Captain Smart earlier on his way home from the office(Onua 95.1 FM / @Onua TV premises)", a post by his media house, Onua TV, on their Facebook page sighted by GhanaWeb stated.



His arrest comes after the Ministry of Information, earlier this week, accused him of impugning the character of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The minister's accusation was on the back of a broadcast by Captain Smart on October 17, 2022, in which he accused the president of being actively involved in illegal mining, also known as galamsey activities.



The ministry described the claims by Captain Smart as false and malicious and further accused the journalist of engaging in unethical and irresponsible journalism.



The government, in the statement, said it was referring the matter to the National Media Commission for review and adjudication.



Despite the statement by the government in which a threat of legal action was issued, Captain Smart, in a subsequent edition of his programme, reiterated his allegations against the president.



According to him, the allegation was based on some of the government's actions and inactions relative to the fight against illegal mining.



