What Captain Smart’s suspension letter says

General News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Captain Smart, the suspended Angel FM morning show host, has recounted what his suspension letter submitted to him via WhatsApp says.



According to him, he refused to step out from his house to meet Kwadwo Dickson, General Manager of Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) for his letter because it was late so he [Kwadwo Dickson] decided to send it via WhatsApp.



He disclosed that the suspension letter “said I have been using some harsh words on the President, the Vice President and the IGP and that he has called me on several occasions to stop those things and I’m not stopping, for that matter, I should proceed on suspension for one month and after one month, I resume. So, they gave a date, and that I should resume on June 4.”



It has emerged that some powers that be had impressed on the owner of Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN), Kwaku Oteng, to take the Director of Operations at ABN off air over an editorial segment of his morning show dubbed “Fa ba wo so” where he talks about pertinent issues happening in the country.



It appears that some members of the government were not happy about Captain Smart’s utterance, therefore, in order for him to stop speaking truth to power, then he must be asked to go off air for one month.



The story was first disclosed by Franklin Cudjoe, the President of IMANI Africa on Thursday, May 6, 2021, in a tweet.



In his tweet, Cudjoe wrote: “Had a worrying conversation with Captain Smart moments ago. His boss has asked him to go off air for a while as a result of undue pressure that has been piled on him by 'high-ranking officials in government'.



“Captain Smart's crime is that his usual critical commentary on national affairs is making government unpopular. Really? I hope it is not some overzealous politicians who made those calls. Either way, it paints a gravely intolerant picture. #Fixitnow!”







