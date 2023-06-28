We're not constructing roads because of the by-election - NPP MP claims

General News of Wednesday, 28 June 2023

The Member of Parliament for Agona West, Cynthia Mamle Morrison, has refuted claims that the road works started on the morning of Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in the Assin Akonfudi by the NPP to influence the choice of Assin North constituents.



The MP stated that the works were already underway before the by-election today, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, but were paused due to unfavourable weather conditions.



Hence the project was resumed on the day of the Assin North by-election because they woke up to fine weather.



"I have been here for some time now and the work is already ongoing. unfortunately, we've had rain throughout our stay here. Like, almost over a week, there's been rain.



"And today, by God's grace that we are having our votes being cast, the rain decided not to come and we are seeing sunshine. So, I think it's a nice opportunity for them to do something before the rain starts.



"Because, suddenly, you see that the weather is changing and I believe that maybe in the evening it's going to rain so this is an opportunity for them to continue working.



"Basically, the road was being done before the by-election and you know with by-election, projects go on and you can't hide it and so this one is good for us because of the weather," she said.



Meanwhile, the construction of the Assin Akonfudi Road commenced at 5:30 am on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, as disclosed by on e of the contractors.











