We'll deploy resident advisor to help Ghana resolve its economic crisis - US Vice President

General News of Tuesday, 28 March 2023

Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris, has disclosed her government's intention to deploy a full-time resident advisor to the government of Ghana to help them resolve the country's economic crisis.

Kamala Harris made this known when she arrived in Ghana on Sunday, March 26, 2023. She said the resident advisor will assist the Ministry of Finance to develop and execute medium to long term reforms to improve its debt sustainability programme.



Kamala Harris noted that the project formed part of its Department of Treasury’s Office of Technical Assistance (OTA) to engage and strengthen public financial management across sub-Saharan Africa.



The Vice President of the United States of America indicated that the OTA will execute 25 projects in 15 African countries including Ghana this year.



Kamala Harris added that the US government intends to invest more than $100 million to support conflict prevention and stabilization efforts in Coastal West Africa.



At least $86 million in funding over three years will be dedicated to the implementation of a new 10-year plan.



Meanwhile, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has arrived from China where he had negotiations on debt restructuring with officials of that country.



The negotiations, when successful will draw Ghana closer to securing the IMF board approval for the financial bailout programme.



