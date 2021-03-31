We’II expose gays so Ghanaians will beat them - Journalists

General News of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Journalists Against Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex + (LGBTQI+) has threatened to unleash mayhem on suspected gay persons should the police fail to deal with the suspected lesbians arrested in Obomeng in the Eastern Region.



According to him, should the police fail in dealing with the suspects, then the group have no option other than to expose all suspected gays in Ghana and what the public would want to do with them would be none of their business.



Speaking on Nyankonton Miu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, convenor of the group Isaac Boamah Darko said some journalists who covered the alleged wedding ceremony were assaulted by the suspected virgins.



He was worried that the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has not commented on the matter.



He said every well-meaning group in Ghana should speak against this evil act before it escalates because it an affront to our laws.



”We have asked the Police to deal with the suspects because they have also attacked our members. As journalists against the act, we would be meeting with the IGP on Wednesday and appeal to him to enforce the law to the latter. We do not want anyone to be intimidated. We don’t have to allow unlawful people to attack journalists who are doing their job. We would not allow this to happen. The group is demanding a reaction from the GJA. If they fail to react, these persons will attack other journalists.



I am appealing to our members to be resolute. Do not be afraid. If the Police fail to do something about this, we will expose and show where the lesbians live, we will expose and show where the gays live; 98% of Ghanaians are against it and if Ghanaians want to beat them, so be it. We will not expose these people and watch them go scot-free. We will mount pressure on the police to prosecute them. If they fail to prosecute them, we will take this matter to the next level,” he warned.



He assured Ghanaians that by the close of 2021, a new law would be passed to criminalise all forms of same-sex relationships.



He advised journalists to continue speaking against the LGBTQI+ community and their activities because they are being supported by strong forces.



He said same-sex relationships is unhealthy, dangerous and should be allowed to continue to destroy our children.