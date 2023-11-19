Watch 'showdown' between Alan's team and NPP supporters at Mrs. Kufuor's funeral

Politics of Sunday, 19 November 2023

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) made a strong showing at the November 18, 2023 final funeral of former First Lady Theresa Kufuor.



The event took place at the Heroes Park in Kumasi before a private burial at Daaban took place.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was in attendance along with his spouse, the Vice President and his spouse and other high-ranking members.



An incident that caught the cameras was a shouting match between supporters of former trade minister Alan Kyerematen and NPP supporters.



In a video shared by Accra-based Citi FM, members of the former minister's Movement for Change wearing customized black and yellow butterfly prints are seen taunting the NPP supporters who are also replying to them.



The video shows Alan's supporters singing songs that suggest that the ruling party is in for surprise especially in the region.



Alan, until months back was a senior member of the party and was seeking to lead the NPP into the 2024 elections.



He resigned in early September and announced the formation of the Movement for Change, on whose ticket he plans to contest in the election.



The NPP elected Vice President Bawumia as its flagbearer for the same election in early November.



