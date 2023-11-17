Watch Mahama, Lordina meeting with Bawumia, Samira at Theresa Kufuor's funeral

General News of Friday, 17 November 2023

Former president John Dramani Mahama met with Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia at the forecourt of State House in Accra on November 16, 2023.



The two, who are set to compete in the 2024 presidential elections, had a brief encounter at the state funeral of the former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor.



In videos sighted by GhanaWeb, Mahama and his spouse Lordina on their way back to the dais met with Bawumia's entourage.



While Mahama shook Bawumia and Second Lady Samira, his wife Lordina shared a hug with the Second Couple.



People around reacted with cheers to both gentlemen with some running commentary around their imminent contest in 2024 general elections.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and First Lady Rebecca also attended the funeral as did senior public servants including the Speaker of Parliament, the Chief Justice and the Inspector-General of Police.



People from all walks of life also attended to pay their final respects to the late Mrs. Kufuor whose death was reported on October 1, 2023.



The final funeral rites and burial will take place this weekend.



Watch the meeting between the Mahamas and Bawumias below:





Former President John Mahama and Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the company of their spouses exchange pleasantries at the final funeral ceremony of the Former First Lady Theresa Kufuor



Former President John Mahama and Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the company of their spouses exchange pleasantries at the final funeral ceremony of the Former First Lady Theresa Kufuor

