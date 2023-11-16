The day Theresa resiliently took her children to see John Kufuor while he was in prison

General News of Thursday, 16 November 2023

In a display of love and resilience, the late Theresa Kufuor, the wife of former President John Agyekum Kufuor, took her children to visit their father in prison, a biography written in her honour has stated.



The late Theresa Kufuor, who passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023, left behind a legacy of warmth, kindness, and grace, touching the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing her.



In a biography dedicated to her memory, it detailed how Theresa Kufuor, during her prime, took her children to visit their father, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, at the Ussher Fort in Accra, when he was in prison for political reasons.



The biography further recounted the incident of June 1972 when the former First Lady befriended a keeper at the Ussher Fort and defied the policy that barred children from visiting the prison, pushing her way through to send her children, on Christmas Day, to the fortified walls of Ussher Fort to see their father.



“In June 1972, Theresa had her last child, a boy named Victor Kofi Owusu Afriyie Mensah. She befriended some of the wardens at Ussher Fort and they would sometimes come home for a meal and to collect her husband’s laundry before their shift. Children were not allowed visits to the prison, a policy with which she disagreed. On Christmas Day, she took her children to Ussher Fort, muttering about them not being allowed to see their father.



"She told the older ones to stand outside by the small metal gate with bars in the wall which linked the cells to the waiting area and went inside with the baby wrapped in her cloth. Her determination paid off: Mr Kufuor saw the baby during that visit and waved to the other children as he walked, with a guard, to and from the visiting area,” the biography stated.



The biography added that at the time John Agyekum Kufuor was arrested, the former First Lady was pregnant with their fifth child.



Throughout the challenging times, it said her Catholic faith became a source of solace as she fasted and prayed, drawing support from family and friends, including her sister's husband and her mother.



“Theresa’s husband entered detention at Ussher Fort in Accra while she was expecting her fifth child. She began to pay regular visits to her husband in prison and set about rebuilding her life with her four young children. Her brother JH was also in detention at Nsawam Prison. She drew strength from her Catholic faith as she fasted and prayed.



“Her strength of character and determination to do things her way helped during this period. Family and friends rallied around, with her elder sister Cecilia’s husband Mr Frimpong (aka Bench) and her mother, Maame, being among the frequent visitors to the small house in Kanda,” the tribute stated.



The late Theresa Kufuor passed on at age 87, at her residence, after a short illness.



