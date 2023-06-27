Watch how fight nearly got bloody at Assin Bereku over vote-buying allegations

General News of Tuesday, 27 June 2023

But for the intervention of some constituents, things would have gotten bloody and injuries may have been sustained at a voting center in Assin Bereku.



In a video captured by UTV, some individuals were seen hurling objects including stones at each other while others tried to intervene.



There were blows flying in the air with angry factions hitting at each other.



Some police officers were also captured at the scene but were captured watching on at the initial part of the fight until they finally came in to intervene.



Though it is yet unclear the main reason for the fight, there were earlier allegations of vote buying during the voting process.



Barely 30 minutes before the commencement of voting, some voters at the DA JSS Bereku raised alarm about vote buying in a house close to the voting center.



When GhanaWeb's reporter got to the venue, there were some voters at the said house and journalists were being chased away from the venue.



The northern regional chairman of the NPP also blocked cameras and ordered his party members not to speak with journalists.



Meanwhile, voting commenced at exactly 7 am at Methodist Park which has 4 polling stations.











