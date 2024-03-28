Watch as John Kumah's wife weeps uncontrollably at One-Week observation

General News of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The One-Week celebration of the late Deputy Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for the Ejisu constituency, John Kumah, is currently ongoing in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.



The wife of the deceased, Lilian Kumah, has been spotted weeping uncontrollably as she is being consoled by two women sitting beside her.



“Johnny, I can’t take it. Johnny, I can’t take it,” she kept repeating several times as she continued crying.



Some personalities who have been spotted at the event include the Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who was clad in black apparel, and joined by other figures from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to sympathise with the bereaved family.



About John Kumah's death



John Kumah died on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at the Suhum Government Hospital.



According to an autopsy report, the deputy minister had been battling with sickness for quite some time before his death and clarified that it had nothing to do with poisoning. Kumah was 45 years old.



He was regarded as one of the rising stars in the ruling New Party Patriotic Party (NPP) and was touted by some factions in the party as a potential running mate to the flagbearer of the party, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



He recently won the party’s parliamentary primaries in his constituency overwhelmingly to represent it in the upcoming general elections.



He was an entrepreneur, a preacher and a lawyer.



Kumah served as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) before he entered parliament in 2020.



He is survived by his wife, Apostle Mrs. Lillian Kumah, and 6 children.



John Kumah's wife weeps uncontrollably at the one week observation of her late husband#DwasoNsem



— Adom 106.3 FM (@Adom1063fm) March 28, 2024

