No independent candidate can win Ejisu seat -Nana B shades former NPP MP

Politics of Saturday, 20 April 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed its unwavering confidence in securing victory in the upcoming by-election in the Ejisu constituency, despite the emergence of independent candidate Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, as a notable competitor.



Amidst vigorous campaign activities across the constituency, NPP members are rallying support for the party's candidate.



Both the national and regional executives have intensified their efforts within the constituency, firmly believing in retaining the Ejisu parliamentary seat.



NPP National Organizer, Henry Nana Boakye, exuded confidence in the party’s victory.



“Ejisu is unequivocally NPP, and NPP is Ejisu…we perceive no scenario where an independent candidate could secure victory in the Ejisu Constituency,” he said in an interview with Adomonline.



Regarding the independent candidate, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, Boakye remarked that he has made minimal contributions to the constituency’s development and poses no threat to the party’s expected triumph.