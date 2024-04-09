Ejisu NPP Primary: Vetting committee clears all nine aspirants

Politics of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Source: GNA

All nine aspirants seeking to replace the late Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah as the next Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu Constituency have been cleared to contest by a vetting committee put together by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The committee chaired by the Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, said it would soon come out with guidelines for the primary scheduled for Saturday, April 13 following the successful vetting of the aspirants.



The nine aspirants battling for the single slot are Kwabena Boateng, Dr Evans Duah, Klinsman Karikari Mensah, Helena Mensah, Jacqueline Abena Pokua Amoah-Boaitey, Portia Baffoe Abronye, Kwesi Nyantekyi, Aaron Prince Duah, and Yaa Akyawmaa Aboagye.



Evans Nimako, Director of Elections of the NPP, told the media after the vetting that all the aspirants were cleared to provide ample opportunities for party members interested in the race.



He disclosed that the national executives would meet the candidates on Tuesday, April 9.



He implored them to candidates to conduct their campaigns devoid of character assassinations and intemperate languages.



“The Committee has recommended that all of them be allowed to participate in this contest.



“Also, we’ve taken them through the ballot and so balloting has also been done. We’ve informed them that the national executives of the party will meet them on Tuesday."