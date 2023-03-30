Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?

General News of Thursday, 30 March 2023

A popular African restaurant in Osu hosted visiting US Vice President Kamala Harris when she was in town on a three-day visit.



The claim that Harris was at the Buka restaurant for lunch was posted on the Facebook timeline of Rodney Nkrumah-Boateng, who wrote: “Apparently, Buka Restaurant in Osu was shut down today to enable Akosua Kamala enjoy authentic African cuisine.



“Clearly this must have been planned in advance, with Secret Service guys combing the place with a fine toothcomb and hovering over the preparation with eagle eyes.



“The management of the place must be thrilled with this major advertising scoop. If Akos visits Kumasi, I recommend Efie Fufuo in Patase with sweaty, authentic pounders and green soup with akrante, snails and mushrooms bubbling away.”



The accompanying one minute 16 seconds video filmed ostensibly by someone in a building opposite the place showed supposed Secret Service agent stationed in front of the place coordinating the arrival.



Ghana Police dispatch rider comes through followed by two police vans and a diplomatic van before a Black car with a white number plate and a cream coloured one with red number plate are directed into the premises.



More suited agents step out scanning the area with a few staff of Buka also sighted, the video ends before the occupant of the Black car, believed to be Kamala Harris steps out.







