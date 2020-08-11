General News of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Source: Starr FM

Voters registration full of irregularities - Volta NDC

NDC Volta Regional Secretary, James Gunu

The Volta Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress has expressed dissatisfaction over the just ended voters' registration exercise.



According to the party, the exercise was full of irregularities as well as intimidation of residents branded Togolese.



The group however says it takes comfort in their strategy to call on residents outside the region to register wherever they were and not come home.



Regional Secretary James Gunu told Morning Starr sit-In host Lantam Papanko “if the people had come home, the harassment would have been more.”



“So, we told them not to come home to register. So, they registered wherever they were around the country,” he noted.



Mr Gunu added “we are not happy with the conduct of the registration exercise. Full of irregularities but we take comfort in the figures and strategies we put in place to record these numbers because the provisional figures we have, 958,000 plus people coming out to register.”

