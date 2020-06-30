General News of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Voters registration: Citizens have a responsibility to ensure social distancing at centres

Municipal Chief Executive of Ga East, Janet Tulasi Mensah, has said that citizens of the country who turn up at the various registration centres across the country to register in the ongoing voters registration exercise, share the responsibility of ensuring they adhere to social distancing protocols.



“It is for all of us to be responsible to even take care of ourselves. You don’t need anybody to come and tell you that you should observe social distancing. I was told if they give that gap, people force themselves in front of them, so it is for the fear of not allowing people to take their space that is why they are crowded. But people should also think of their health on others to,” the MCE said.



The MCE made this statement in an interview with GhanaWeb when she visited the Balloon Gate 1 and 2 centres, as part of her visit to registration centres in her municipality on the first day of the exercise.



She, however, commended the enthusiasm from the general public that has met the registration exercise, while expressing hope and assurance that the challenges identified on the first day, will be dealt with. She also called on Ghanaians to fully participate in the registration exercise.



“We want to determine our future and that is by your vote. So, people have to consciously register and then in December they can determine who leads us,” she said.



The Electoral Commission on Monday started its much talked about compilation of a new voters register for the 2020 general election and is expected to finish the exercise on July 6, 2020.













