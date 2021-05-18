Volta Dev't Forum condemns alleged ethnic remarks on Caleb Kudah by National Security

General News of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Volta Development Forum has called for a thorough investigation into the arrest, allegations of assault, and ethnic remarks on Ghanaian journalist, Caleb Kudah by operatives of the National Security.



Mr. Caleb Kudah was arrested and detained for filming on the premises of the National Security Ministry.



The heavily armed operatives, after arresting the Back Page host, stormed the premises of the Adabraka-based station in a Rambo-style with the intention to arrest another colleague, Zoe Abu-Baidoo whom Caleb was said to have shared the video files with.



The move has since sparked public uproar and debate has intensified, following claims of ethnocentric comments and assaults the journalist claimed to have received from the operatives while in custody.



Addressing the media in Ho on Monday, May 17, Executive Director of the Volta Development Forum (VDF), Daniel Agboka Dzegede, noted that the group is taking seriously the said remarks and assault on the journalist.



He said, “VDF has taken seriously, the remarks made by a National Security operative during the interrogation of Mr. Caleb Kudah. In an attempt to profile him, Mr. Kudah was asked where he hails from and sensing danger had to lie about his real ethnic origin for the fear of being subjected to further torture at the hands of the operative, whom he had heard earlier making unsavoury and derogatory remarks about people from the Ewe ethnic group.”



“We wish to reiterate that the Ewes spread across four different countries within the sub-region of West Africa, that is Ghana, Togo, Benin and Nigeria and are accorded the necessary dignity, respect and opportunity within this areas,” he emphasized.



Mr. Agboka-Dzegede further called on government to ensure that such characters are identified and made to face the law while entreating the Ghanaian populace to desist from making comments that endanger the peace and security of the nation.



“We abhor all forms of ethnocentrism in the country and call on the government to fast-track an investigation into Mr. Caleb Kudah’s saga, to identify the said operative who made such ethnocentric, dubious and retrogressive remark and the necessary sanction be applied to serve as a deterrent to others; identifying this characters should not be difficult at all.”



The Executive Director of the Volta Development Forum further stated that the people of the stop region (Ewe) would continue to fight all forms of discrimination against its sons and daughters in ensuring a safe and just society for all while stressing that “let this Ayigbe mantra stop forthwith.”



The Volta Development Forum is a group of prominent sons and daughters who hail from the region - most of whom are business persons and entrepreneurs.



The call from the VDF follows several others from notable bodies and CSOs calling for proper investigation into the issue.