GJA 'frees' Hawa Koomson

General News of Friday, 16 February 2024

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has revoked the media blackout it imposed on the Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu-Senya East and Minister of Fisheries and Aqua Culture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson.



In a press release sighted by GhanaWeb, the GJA said that it decided to lift the Awutu-Senya East legislator’s media blackout at a meeting with its media partners on February 15, 2024.



It explained that the media ban on the minister was lifted mainly because she engaged the association and also promised to help the journalist who was assaulted during the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in her constituency by thugs associated with her, get justice.



“The decision was taken after the GJA and its media partners met on Thursday, February 15, 2024, to review the blackout imposed on the MP, who is also the Minister of Fisheries and Aqua Culture Development. The imposition of the blackout was meant to get justice for David Kobenna, a morning show host of Cape FM, who was assaulted by thugs wearing branded T-shirts of the MP during the vetting of New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirants in the Central Region, in Cape Coast, on January 4, 2024.



“On Thursday, February 15, 2024, Ms Koomson redeemed her promise to engage the GJA to settle the impasse by meeting the National Executive of the Association at the Ghana International Press Centre. After extensive deliberations, Ms Koomson said “I will give you the necessary support” to ensure justice for David Kobenna,” part of the release which was issued on Friday, February 16, 2024, reads.



The GJA, however, indicated that its media blackout of another MP of the ruling NPP, the MP for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama, is still in force.



Background:



The association within two weeks blacklisted two top members of the ruling NPP administration.



It directed the media in the country to blacklist the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East cum Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson; and the MP for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama.



The two members of the ruling political party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), allegedly assaulted two journalists, in the line of their respective duties.



Hawa Koomson was accused of ordering thugs to beat up a Cape FM journalist, David Kobbina, on January 4, 2024, during the vetting of NPP parliamentary aspirants for the Awutu Awutu Senya East Constituency.



Also, a journalist accused the Yendi MP of physically assaulting him during a melee that characterised the recently held New Patriotic Party parliamentary primary in Yendi.



