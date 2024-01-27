GJA's action unfair - NPP lament media blacklist on Hawa Koomson

General News of Saturday, 27 January 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Awutu Senya East Constituency of the Central Region has expressed its discontent with the directives issued by the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) instructing journalists to blacklist activities involving the Kasoa Member of Parliament, Mavis Hawa Koomson.



The party contends that the attack on a journalist during the NPP's parliamentary aspirant vetting in Cape Coast was not orchestrated or carried out by the MP's camp.



During the vetting process, a Cape FM journalist, Ohene Kwame David, was allegedly attacked, and he claimed that the attackers were wearing t-shirts affiliated with MP Mavis Hawa Koomson.



The victim further mentioned that the attackers questioned him about stories he had done against the MP on Adom FM and suspected that the attack might be a case of mistaken identity involving his brother who works at UTV.



MP Mavis Hawa Koomson denied the claims, urging a thorough investigation into the matter.



However, the GJA, in response, issued a directive urging journalists to boycott the MP's activities.



The leadership of the Awutu Senya East NPP, in a press conference, expressed disappointment over the GJA's directive, stating that the MP's office received no updates on the investigations after an initial contact by the GJA.



The Constituency Secretary, Mr Micheal Addy, also voiced the party's dissatisfaction with the GJA president's statement that the MP associates with murderers who attack people even in their homes and mosques, demanding a retraction and an apology to the MP.



The party called for a more in-depth investigation into the matter before any conclusions were drawn by the GJA.



The party's internal investigation reportedly found no evidence that any member of the MP's team participated in the mentioned attack.