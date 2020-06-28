General News of Sunday, 28 June 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Ursula Owusu launches 'register to vote' campaign

The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West constituency who doubles as the Communication Minister, Hon. Ursula Owusu-Erkuful has taken to the street to launch a campaign dubbed “Register To Vote” in Ablekuma West constituency.



The campaign is targeted at educating the electorates on the need to participate in the upcoming compilation of the new voters register.



According to the legislator, she takes pride in educating the constituents on the importance of the new voters registration.



She again hinted that all Members of Parliament, Ministers and all government officials are set to undertake this campaign in their respective constituencies and regions to educate and inform the electorates on the new voters registration exercise.



She, therefore, took the occasion to educate her constituents on the spread of the Covid-19 and presented to them hand sanitizers and face masks



The Electoral Commission (EC) is set to compile new voters register in its quest to facilitate a free, fair, and credible election ahead of the 2020 polls.



The exercise is set to commence from Tuesday, June 30 across the various constituencies in the country.



Meanwhile, there have been several agitations by some pressure groups against the compilation of the new voters’ register





