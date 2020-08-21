General News of Friday, 21 August 2020

UPSA to hold September 2020 congregation on campus, parents to be denied entry

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA)

Management of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), has announced that it will hold its September 2020 congregation on campus.



They explain that the decision is based on the recent lifting of restrictions on the number of persons who can attend award events.



The ceremony to award degrees and diploma certificates to the graduands has been scheduled for Wednesday, 2nd September to Saturday, 5th September 2020.



Graduands who wish to be presented during the September 2020 Congregation have been asked to ensure that they are cleared of all financial obligations to the University prior to registration for the Congregation.



They are also required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of GH¢330.00, by the close of Monday, 31st August 2020.



The University has also announced that only graduands will be allowed entry onto the campus on the days of the Congregations.



“In order to adhere to the physical distancing protocols, ONLY graduands will be allowed entry onto the campus on the days of the Congregations. We are sorry to inform parents, guardians and well-wishers that due to the strict adherence to physical distancing protocols, the University is unable to accommodate them on campus on the days of the Congregations. As a reminder, graduands MUST wear face masks in order to be admitted into the auditorium as well as at all times while on campus premises,” it said on its website



The list of eligible graduands who will graduate from the university has already been published on the university’s website.





