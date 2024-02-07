‘Beware of February rush’: UPSA vice-chancellor cautions female freshers against flowery proposals from boys

General News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Prof Okoe Amartey, has cautioned first-year female freshers of the university from getting into relationships.



According to him, most first-year female students are eager to enter into relationships immediately they get into school and then end up hurting themselves eventually.



Prof Amartey said that nearly 100 percent of the relationships Level 100 female students get into when they arrive on campus, which he described as the ‘February rush,’ formerly known as the ‘October rush’, end up in heartbreaks.



“When you get to campus like this, there's something we call October Rush. Because those days first year was October. In your case, it is what? January rush or February rush. The moment you are on campus, you think it's time to have a boyfriend and girlfriend.



“In fact, 0.001% of that relationship is what will work if not 0%. Believe me, none of those things work. Young ladies, advise yourself," he said.



He added, “The medical doctor is here… He's also a clinical psychologist. We have a mental health clinic here. Believe me, all the issues that go there, virtually everything is about relationship matters.”



The academic further advised the female student not to believe the sweet words their male counterparts use to woo them because they are lies meant to deceive them into getting what they want.



He indicated that most female students allow themselves to be deceived during this period and end up with mental problems.



“They tell you that you are the mosquito in their net. You are their Harmattan pawpaw. When I see your eyes, I melt. It is called format. Believe me, what they told you, they have told others the same thing.



“Please don't end up at the mental health clinic. Some even get so worse that they are taken straight to the Pantang Mental Hospital. Your parents are investing so much in you, don't disappoint them,” he advised the students.



