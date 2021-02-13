Regional News of Saturday, 13 February 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

UPSA admits 8,247 students for 2020/2021 academic year

Vice-Chancellor of the UPSA, Prof. Abednego F. Okoe Amartey

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has held a matriculation ceremony for students who gained admission into the University for 2020/2021 Academic Year.



This year, the University admitted a total of 8,247 students for its undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional programmes.



According to university authorities, the figure represents a 38.44% increase from that of the previous years.



Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Abednego F. Okoe Amartey, speaking at the ceremony, said that this year’s admission is the highest of the university since its establishment.



“This year’s intake represents a 38.44% increase from that of the previous year’s and undoubtedly, the highest admission in the history of the university…The total number of registered fresh students stands at 8,247 and comprises 4,478 males and 3,869 females; bringing our male to female ratio for the 2020/2021 academic year to 54:46. We have enrolled 70 students for professional programmes, 1,623 for Diplomas, 5,671 for undergraduate, and 883 for postgraduate programmes,”



Mode of Teaching and Learning



Prof. Okoe Amartey announced that the university will adopt a hybrid mode of teaching and learning for the 2020/2021 academic year.



For the first 6 weeks of the first semester, teaching and learning will be in-person.



The other 6 weeks will have academic activities undertaken online.



Examinations will largely be held in-person with examinations for a few courses taken on-line or as take-home assignments.



New Programmes



Prof. Okoe Amartey also mentioned that the University has received approval to introduce the MSc Procurement Management programme.



He was certain that it will be available to students who will be admitted next year.



That aside, he was happy that the university was matriculating the first batch of students who have been enrolled onto the MSc Insurance Risk Management Programme after receiving accreditation to mount it last year.