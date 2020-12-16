General News of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

#TrendingGH: What Ghanaians expect from Akufo-Addo in his second term

play videoGhanaians have shared their views on what they expect President Akufo-Addo to do in his next term

Ghanaians on December 7, 2020, went to the polls to elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as president to earn him a second term in office.



He gets to lead the West African country for the next four years after emerging victorious with a total of 6,730,587 votes representing 51.302% as declared by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa.



A week after this declaration, GhanaWeb went on the streets of the capital of Accra to find out what citizens are expecting the Akufo-Addo-led administration to undertake in their second term in office.



Speaking on #TrendingGh with GhanaWeb's Paulina Dedaa Opoku, some persons expressed confidence in the President-elect; adding that they are looking forward to a more transformed and developed Ghana in the next four years.



“I am expecting free work and not necessarily free education. We need more industries, and then free education will be a success. Education without work will lead to a lot of vices,” a middle-aged Ghanaian woman advised the president.



A young man who spoke to GhanaWeb had this to say, “We are just hoping for the best, we hope everything goes well, and his policies will be done within the next four years. I am a young guy, I wish to see more employments. I hope he focuses more on creating employment.”



“He must check the lapses in the economy, he must know what the masses want because the economy is very poor. We have no good roads in other places, the country is dry,” said another.



Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to be sworn in as president on January 7, 2021.



Watch the video below:





