Watch video of crash between newly-imported train and parked Hyundai truck

General News of Friday, 19 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The damage of one of the newly-procured, modern government trains – a Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU), which was involved in a crash with a parked Hyundai truck, on Thursday, April 18, 2024, has been a major topic of discussion in the country.



Since the incident, proponents of the government and ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), including the Minister for Railway Development, John-Peter Amewu, have made allegations that the incident was orchestrated to sabotage the deployment of the train.



The minister, in an interview with Citi FM, said that eyewitnesses have stated that the driver of the Hyundai truck parked it on the Tema-Mpakadan railway line along the Asuogyaman District and “vanished.”



The driver of the vehicle was arrested and according to reports has now been jailed to a prison term of 6 months.



Amewu has now shared a camera feed from the train that shows the point of impact.



In the said video, the train could be seen cruising along the railway line around 12:09 pm on April 18, 2024.



At around 12:10 pm after the train had made a curve, it was met by the Hyundai truck which was sitting across the railway line.



Unfortunately, the train could not stop in time to prevent smashing into the abandoned truck.



From the video, and the train smashed into the Hyundai truck at around 12:11 pm, dragging the truck along the railway line for a few seconds before it finally stopped.



Watch a video of the incident below:







BAI/AE



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.