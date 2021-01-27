Regional News of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

#TrendingGH: Nzemas eulogize Rawlings for his contributions to their development

play videoThe late former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings

A cross-section of residents in the Nzema in the Western Region has eulogized late former President Jerry John Rawlings for his tremendous contributions towards the development of Nzemaland.



A visit to some places in the Nzemaland on Monday, January 25, 2021, by GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent to observe how residents of the area were mourning the former President revealed that he brought civilization and enlightenment into the area.



The residents who spoke to GhanaWeb stated that it was Mr Rawlings who brought rural electrification project into the area in 1996 for the first time.



They also remembered him for building so many schools in the area to improve education in the area.



"At first it was not easy for you to cross Ankobra River to Takoradi but Rawlings constructed bridge over it, this international road here (Elubo to Takoradi) it was Rawlings who constructed it so as for Rawlings he had done a lot for us, may his soul rest in peace," said a female resident.



The late former President Rawlings was commended for introducing the PNDC Law 111 to help widows to get their share of their late husbands' property.



"...because of Rawlings, today if a woman marries to a man and they do property and the man dies, the property will be given to the woman, it is not like in olden days that when a woman's husband dies, the family sack the woman immediately without giving any share of the property", said another.



See the video below:



