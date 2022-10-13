Treason Felony Case: Remove the Ghana flag from your neck – Judge orders Barker-Vormawor

General News of Thursday, 13 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Justice Mary Maame Akua Yanzu, a high court judge ordered the #FixTheCountry Movement convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, to remove a Ghana flag hanging on his neck in court on Thursday, October 13, 2022.



Barker-Vormawor was in the court for the hearing of the treason felony case filed against him by the state for the "I will do the coup myself’’ comments he made in February.



Justice Akua Yanzu, who is presiding over the case, spotted Barker-Vormawor hanging the Ghana flag on his neck as she entered the court to commence the trial.



This infuriated the judge and led to her ordering the #FixTheCountry Movement convener to remove the flag from his neck, myjoyonline.com reports.



Every person in the court heard the judge say, “Sir, please step back and remove the Ghana flag and fold it”.



Two other people accompanying Barker-Vormawor, who were also donning the flag, were also instructed by the judge to remove them.



Barker-Vormawor and his companions obeyed the order and removed and folded the Ghana flags.



After the trial, the #FixTheCountry convener indicated that he was surprised by the order of the judge.



“Why? Are the courts immune to the Ghana flag? “it’s never been my understanding that the court system had a problem with the Ghana flag.



“Of course when the whole democracy is so much in shambles and everybody is ashamed to identify because the sense of patriotism is low, markers of patriotism like this obviously make people uncomfortable,” he is quoted to have told JoyNews.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:











IB/BOG