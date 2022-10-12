Barker-Vormawor: High Court to commence treason felony trial against #FixTheCountry convenor on Thursday

General News of Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An Accra High Court on Thursday, October 13, 2022, will begin hearing the case involving #FixTheCountry Convenor Oliver Barker-Vormawor.



This comes after the Ashaiman District Court on Monday, August 1, 2022, committed the activist to stand trial at the High Court on a charge of treason felony.



The High Court trial was scheduled to commence on September 1, 2022, after the circuit court concluded the committal proceedings with a bill of indictment indicating the state’s readiness to prosecute the activist.



Meanwhile, the #FixTheCountry convener, through his lawyers, has filed an application to quash the circuit court’s committal proceedings and also to strike out the charge against him.



“Last week, Oliver Barker-Vormawor’s lawyers filed two motions at the High Court in respect of the Treason Felony charges that the Ghana Government has brought against him.



“The first motion is for an order of certiorari to quash the committal proceedings of the Ashaiman District Magistrate Court on the grounds that the Magistrate breached the committal procedure.



“The second motion is a prayer for an order to strike out the charges in the bill of indictment on the grounds that they offend the rule against duplicity and the rule against multiplicity,” a statement by #FixTheCountry noted.



According to the statement, the applications will be heard by the Criminal Division 3 of the Accra High Court on Thursday, October 9, 2022.



Barker-Vormawor was arrested in February this year for allegedly threatening to stage a coup after the government passed the controversial Electronic Transfers Levy (E-Levy).



A Tema High Court in April granted him bail pending the outcome of his trial.



GA/WA