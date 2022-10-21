Akufo-Addo must be ousted via protests or impeachment not coup - Barker-Vormawor

General News of Friday, 21 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A convener of the #FixTheCountry movement, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, believes Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo must be forced out of office with two clear years to the end of his mandate.



But Barker-Vormawor, who is facing trial over a treason felony charge related to a coup d'etat comment early this year, holds that a military takeover will not be needed to oust the president.



He believes that street protests and or impeachment were the available means that could be used to oust Akufo-Addo because in his opinion, Akufo-Addo is not worth the price of a coup, that is terminating the current democratic dispensation.



In an October 19, 2022 Facebook post reacting to the arrest of Onua FM/TV's Captain Smart over defamation charges, the lawyer by training stated:



“Captain Smart arrested violently by National Security over broadcast pointing the finger at the President for his involvement in and indulgence of Galamsey. This short man is just begging to be overthrown at this point.”



He authored a follow-up post to clarify the initial one, it read: “Because this issue keeps coming up every now and then, I want to be as clear as possible. I have no desire for Akufo-Addo to be kicked out through a coup d’etat! That will be ending our makeshift democracy. He is not worth the price.



“But he doesn’t deserve to end his term too. So What I want is for him to either be forced to resign through street protests and agitations; or impeached by Parliament.



"These are things that affirm our democracy not destroy it. Democracy is important to me! And it will be a huge coup to force him out of office that way,” he added.



Barker-Vormawor is currently before the courts over a post claiming he will stage a coup if the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) was passed.



Meanwhile, Captain Smart has been released by the NIB, his employers confirmed early Thursday morning.



It is alleged that he was arrested for claiming that President Akufo-Addo was involved in galamsey – a statement the Ministry of Information has debunked.



He appeared on his Onua Maakye show to reiterate the said allegations for which he was arrested, questioned and granted bail.







SARA