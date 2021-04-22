Trade, Energy, Local govt alloted three deputy ministers each

Editorial News of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: Peace FM

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has released his list of Deputy Ministerial nominees.



The long awaited list has been submitted to the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Bagbin for approval.



Of note is the fact that three ministries were alloted three deputies to support the work of the substantive minister to execute the president's agenda.



The three are Trade and Industry, Energy and Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development Ministries.



In a statement signed by Ag. Director of Communications Office of the President, Eugene Arhin, "the President is hopeful that just as was done for his Ministers, Parliament will, on a bi-partisan basis, expedite the approval of his Deputy Ministerial nomineees, so they can join the government forthwith and assist in the delivery of his mandate for his second term in office."



Below is the full list







