Politics of Thursday, 15 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today In History: Woyome’s assets worth $7.5m identified to defray ¢51.2m owed the State

Afred Agbesi Woyome, businessman

In October 2018, the state identified some properties of Afred Agbesi Woyome that could be traded to defray the wrongfully paid ¢51.2 million judgement debt to him.



This was revealed by the Deputy Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame after the Supreme Court had adjourned hearing of a case in which defunct UT Bank claimed to be the receiver of certain properties of (Woyome) the state had identified.



The Daily Heritage Newspaper reported that the court was expecting the witness of UT Bank to mount the witness boss and give evidence but the witness was not in court.



As at that time, Alfred Agbesi Woyome had paid ¢4.6 million of the ¢51.3 million owed the state.



Alfred Woyome was paid ¢51 million for helping Ghana secure funds to construct stadia to host the CAN 2008 Nations Cup.



But, an Auditor General’s report released in 2010 said the amount was paid illegally to him.



Read the full story originally published on October 15, 2017 on GhanaWeb



The state has identified five substantial properties supposedly owned by Mr Afred Agbesi Woyome estimated at $1.5 million each ($7.5m) that could prove vital in retrieving the GHc51.2 million judgement debt he received from the state.



Deputy Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame made this disclosure moments after the Supreme Court had adjourned hearing of a case in which defunct UT Bank claimed to be the receiver of certain properties of (Woyome) the state had identified.



Daily Heritage Newspaper’s Court correspondent Muntala Inusah reported that the court was expecting the witness of UT Bank to mount the witness boss and give evidence but the witness was not in court.



The court presided over Justice A. A Benin however ordered lawyers of defunct UT Bank to make available their witness next Monday.



Alfred Agbesi Woyome has so far paid GHC4.6 million of the GHC51.3 million owed the state, Controller and Accountant General, Eugene Ofosuhene has revealed. According to him, the payments were made into two parts.







He made the disclosure in Parliament on Monday August 13, 2018, during the Public Accounts Committee sitting where the 2016 Auditor General’s report on the Consolidated Fund was scrutinized.



Members of Parliament on the Committee were interested in knowing so far in the collection of the ¢51.2 million debt the National Democratic Congress (NDC) financier owes the State.



Alfred Woyome was paid ¢51 million for helping Ghana secure funds to construct stadia to host the CAN 2008 Nations Cup.



But, an Auditor General’s report released in 2010 said the amount was paid illegally to him.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.